Conducting 2,300 COVID-19 tests per million people: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed that the national capital is conducting 2,300 tests for COVID-19 per million people.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:38 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed that the national capital is conducting 2,300 tests for COVID-19 per million people.
"Today in Delhi, we are conducting 2300 tests per 1 million people. Total 1,100 people have been cured and discharged till date. On the other hand, the average of the entire country is around 500," Kejriwal said.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier today said that there are 3,515 cases of COVID-19 in the national capital. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Satyendar Jain
- COVID
ALSO READ
There has been decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in last three days; hope it will reduce further: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
26 members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Jahangir Puri; it's now containent zone: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Out of 1,397 samples taken, 78 people were found infected with COVID-19 on Monday: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi govt to start COVID-19 testing for mediapersons from Wednesday, we have set up a Centre for it: Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi govt to give 2,000 food coupons each to every MLA, MP for distribution among the needy: Arvind Kejriwal.