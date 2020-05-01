Conducting 2,300 COVID-19 tests per million people: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed that the national capital is conducting 2,300 tests for COVID-19 per million people.

"Today in Delhi, we are conducting 2300 tests per 1 million people. Total 1,100 people have been cured and discharged till date. On the other hand, the average of the entire country is around 500," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier today said that there are 3,515 cases of COVID-19 in the national capital. (ANI)