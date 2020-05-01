SC grants protection to lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a case

SC grants protection to lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a casePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:12 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection to activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan from any coercive action in an FIR lodged against him at Rajkot in Gujarat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus. The FIR was lodged by former Army personnel Jaidev Rajnikant Joshi at Rajkot alleging that Bhushan hurt religious sentiments of the Hindus by tweeting against re-telecast of Ramayana and Mahabharata serials on DD during the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, issued notice to the Gujarat Police and listed the plea of Bhushan for hearing after two weeks.
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Bhushan, sought quashing of the FIR lodged against the activist lawyer and sought interim protection against any coercive measure against him for the time being. Bhushan had filed the plea on Thursday and it was listed before the bench on Friday.
ALSO READ
Three more COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat; state toll reaches 36: Govt official.
With 58 more cases of COVID-19, tally in Gujarat rises to 929: Health official.
Gujarat govt to allow select industrial activity from Apr 20
163 new coronavirus cases found in Gujarat; total tops 900
163 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, count 929