Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee looking into use of fans instead of ACs to prevent spread of COVID-19 in courts:HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:56 IST
Committee looking into use of fans instead of ACs to prevent spread of COVID-19 in courts:HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday said one of its committees was looking into use of fans instead of ACs, once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, and disposed of a plea which claimed the virus will spread more in centrally air-conditioned buildings if precautions not taken. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said that a special committee, set up by the high court to prepare a plan to meet possible post-lockdown challenges, was already seized of the issue raised in the application and therefore, there was no need for it to further hear the matter. The application was moved by lawyer K C Mittal seeking that centrally air conditioned buildings, especially court complexes, be used with precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The special committee, headed by Justice Hima Kohli, had on April 28 held a meeting in which it had asked the public works department (PWD) to conduct a survey on the types, like ceiling, pedestal and wall fans, and quantity of fans required. The PWD was also directed by the committee to ensure that all windows, which would be left open for air circulation, have proper net/mesh so that no insects or mosquitoes enter inside the court building.

The committee took these decisions after it was informed by the PWD that procuring and installing ultra-violet germicide irradiation devices at huge expense would not guarantee complete eradication of all the virus, germs and particles including COVID-19. Mittal, also the head of the Bar Council of Delhi, had in his application contended that "the cough, sneeze or tear dispersal of an infected person would be in aerosol form" and the "same can be picked, ingested and circulated by the central air-conditioning units", like the ones installed in the high court.

He had also contended that while droplet infection can be dealt with by sterilization, once aerosol infection enters the air ducts of the central air-conditioning system, it could potentially infect dozens if not hundreds of persons present in a building. Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, who appeared for the Central Public Works Department, placed before the bench the guidelines issued by the civic body on April 22 with regard to cleaning and maintenance of AC units.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Naman, appearing for the PWD, told the bench that it had a meeting with the committee on April 23 and 28 and will have another one next week on the issue of installation of fans. Mittal had filed the application in the main petition on air pollution which the Delhi High Court had initiated on its own in 2015 to deal with the poor air quality in the national capital.

The court keeps issuing directions in the matter from time to time..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

London court dismisses ArcelorMittal appeal against Essar

The Court of Appeal in London has dismissed an application filed by ArcelorMittal seeking permission to appeal against the London High Courts judgment that refused a worldwide freezing order against the parent company of Essar Steel Ltd and...

No popcorn at movies as Czechs prepare to reopen cinemas and other businesses

The Czech Republic outlined rules on Friday for cinemas, hairdressers, and other businesses to re-open on May 11 that includes food and drink ban at the movies as the country eases restrictions aimed at slowing the coronaviruss spread. Hair...

Record ozone hole over Arctic in March now closed - U.N.

Ozone depletion over the Arctic hit a record level in March, the biggest since 2011, but the hole has now closed, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Friday. The springtime phenomenon in the northern hemisphere was driven...

WHO ministerial to open on May 18; UNICEF seeks flights for vaccines

The annual meeting of health ministers will take place virtually from May 18, with the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The shortened agenda will include items essential for governance contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020