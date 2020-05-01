Press Council writes to Delhi Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner over attack on journalists, seeks reply

The Press Council of India (PCI) has asked Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner for their comments in two weeks over the incidents of attacks on media persons covering communal violence which rocked northeast Delhi in February this year. In "notice for comments", the PCI said that National Union of journalists (India) through email of February 26 had written to it over "incidents of several attacks on media persons covering communal violence" that rocked northeast Delhi.

It said that since the matter prime-facie pertains to free functioning of the press and the statute mandates the PCI to preserve the freedom of the press, chairman of the council has viewed the incident with concern and taken suo-moto cognizance of the mutter under the Press Council (Procedure for Inquiry) Regulations, 1979. "Comments in the matter may please be filed within two weeks from the date of receipt of this letter to enable the council to proceed further," it said.

The notice, issued on April 29, has also been sent to Secretary, Home (Police) Department of Delhi government. Ras Bihari, President, National Union of Journalists (India) and Rakesh Thapliyal, President, Delhi Journalists Association (DJA) welcomed the step taken by PCI and hoped that journalists will get justice.

In their letter, the NUJ and DJA had strongly condemned the incidents of attacks on journalists. "According to information, a journalist working with JK 24X7 news received a bullet injury and two reporters from NDTV were beaten and punched by attackers. Akash sustained a bullet injury while covering the communal clashes in Maujpur locality... NDTV journalist Arvind Gunasekar was hit by attackers while he was at one of the spots in northeast Delhi and lost a teeth. His fellow reporter, Saurabh, who tried to shield him, was also punched. A woman journalist has also sustained injuries," the letter said.

It urged the government to probe all incidents of attacks on media persons and punish the guilty. (ANI)