Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers rush to Ahmedabad Collectorate office seeking permission to go to their hometown

Hundreds of migrant workers rushed to the Collectorate office on Tuesday seeking permission to go to their hometown, but however, most of them returned without getting permission letters.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:13 IST
Migrant workers rush to Ahmedabad Collectorate office seeking permission to go to their hometown
Ahmedabad District Collector KK Nirala speaking to Media on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of migrant workers rushed to the Collectorate office on Tuesday seeking permission to go to their hometown, but however, most of them returned without getting permission letters. Migrant workers expressed their problems while talking to ANI. Most of them are facing problems in getting permission as the form is available in online mode and they do not know how to fill it.

"I want to go back home in Kolkata. I do not have money, now. I urge West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make arrangements for people like me to take us back to our homes. I am facing many problems here. I was doing painting work here, but the work has stopped, now. Here, I came seeking permission to go to my home but they are saying that there is an online form for it. I do not know how to fill and submit it," Sushant Roy, resident of Kolkata told ANI. Another migrant worker from Bihar who was stranded in Ahmedabad claimed similar problems.

"I am stranded here for the last 40 days. I am facing problems here in getting food. I am also run out of money. I got to know that they are issuing passes for travel, so I came here but I am facing problems as they are giving information in the Gujarati language. The form is in online and I do not know how to fill and submit it," said Sujit Kumar, a resident of Bihar. Ahmedabad District Collector KK Nirala said that arrangements are also available for those who are not able to fill the form in online mode.

"The administration has made arrangements for those who are not able to fill the form in online mode. A manual form will be provided to them. They need to complete a simple process, in fact they can do it from their mobile phones. They need to give details about their name, their destination, and other information to their areas' tahsildar. They can also visit Tahsildar's offices and can give their details on paper. They will be contacted soon for sending them back to their homes," Nirala said. "We have given permissions to those who can go by their own vehicles. We will provide alternate facilities for those who do not have their own vehicles. We are in discussion with state government authorities in this regard. People need to follow social-distancing while travelling back to their homes," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. The order came after several chief ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains to move stranded migrants to their respective destinations. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

All public transport services permitted to operate from 1 May

All road-based public transport services will from 1 May 2020 be permitted to operate from 5 am until 7 pm, with a grace period of one hour in the afternoon to complete their trips and drop off passengers.This includes minibus-taxis, buses,...

Valve's The International 10 postponed

The International 10 is off, continuing a stream of misfortune for the Dota Pro Circuit during the coronavirus pandemic. Valve said Friday it would look to 2021 for the return of the major event, which draws massive audiences thanks in part...

Govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks with certain relaxations

The government on Friday announced that a limited lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities wou...

MP: Varsity committee to prepare exam, academic year schedule

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has constituted a six-member committee to plan exam schedule and prepare the academic calendar for universities in the state in accordance with guidelines in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020