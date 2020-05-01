Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence forces to express gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors on May 3

Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will conduct activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:48 IST
Defence forces to express gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors on May 3
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will conduct activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. The activities would be in honour of COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen, who continue to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs, the CDS said: "On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media, which have been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times." He also informed that the Army will conduct band displays along some of the COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country.

The armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of our police forces. "Our police personnel are doing their job very well. They are deployed in the red zone. They are capable of undertaking actions in red zones as well. No need has been felt for military deployment so far," said General Rawat.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct one flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat, while the Navy will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Adding that the IAF aircraft will also shower flower petals on some COVID-19 hospitals, General Rawat said: "The Navy on its part will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on the hospital." (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patients try to escape quarantine centre in Pakistan

Several COVID-19 patients in Pakistan, including several members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, quarantined at a centre here broke open the buildings main door in a bid to escape, creating a law and order situation. Over 400 COVID-19 patients, mo...

105 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, total cases rise to 585

Punjab continued to witness a steep rise in coronavirus cases as the states COVID-19 tally rose to 585 on Friday after 105 more people, mostly pilgrims, tested positive for the virus. The state saw a jump of more than 100 confirmed coronavi...

U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on mining company, individual -Treasury website

The United States on Friday imposed Iran-related sanctions on an individual and Taif Mining Services LLC, the U.S. Treasury Departments website said.According to the website, the blacklisted individual, Amir Dianat, is linked to Irans elite...

COVID-19: Govt orders 60,884 ventilators, of which 59,884 to be made by domestic firms

The government on Friday said it has ordered 60,884 ventilators, of which 59,884 will be made by domestic manufacturers and 1,000 will be imported. The move is aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturing of medical equipment that are requir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020