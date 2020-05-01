No let-up in operations against terrorism, infiltration: CDS Bipin Rawat

Left Menu
New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:27 IST
CDS General Bipin Rawat addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

There will be no let-up in operations against terrorism or attempts at infiltration, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Friday. "Our police personnel are doing their job very well and they are deployed in the red zone. They are capable of undertaking actions in red zones also. No need has been felt for military deployment so far. There will be no let-up in our operations against terrorism or infiltration," Gen Rawat said while addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs.

Army Chief General MM Naravane also said that there is no let-up in counter-terrorist operations due to COVID19. "Our operations are going on. There is no let-up in counter-terrorist operations due to COVID19. Acknowledging the threats posed by COVID-19, we have issued guidelines for precautions to be taken during operations. The terrorists killed in operations are handed over to civil administration and they do the needful," Naravane said.

Answering a query, he said there has been an increase in numbers of people trying to cross the LoC and an increase in the number of infiltration attempts. Commenting upon nefarious design of Pakistan agencies to hack the phones of Indian military personnel through a malicious application similar to the AarogyaSetu app, Naravane said: "We have seen that there is an attempt (to misuse) and we have issued an advisory that only authorised application to be downloaded and used."

On Thursday, the Indian Army issued a warning to its personnel against Pakistani agencies' nefarious designs to hack the phones of Indian military personnel through a malicious application similar to the AarogyaSetu app. "Inimical intelligence agencies have developed a malicious app by the name Aarogya Setu.apk. Such apps were found to be sent by Pakistan-based Pakistani Intelligence Operatives to WhatsApp groups of Indian Army personnel," the Army had stated in its warning. (ANI)

