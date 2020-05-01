Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar discusses India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet through videoconferencing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video conference with Indian ambassadors in Central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:11 IST
Jaishankar discusses India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet through videoconferencing
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held video- conference with Indian envoys in central Asia on Friday (Picture Credits: S Jaishankar/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video conference with Indian ambassadors in Central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet. "Regional reviews continue. Productive session with Ambassadors of #CentralAsia. Important that our activities are not constrained by #coronavirus. Preparing for the India-Central Asia Foreign Ministers Meeting," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video conference with Indian ambassadors in Central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet.mbDushanbe @indembastana @IndiaInKyrgyz," he said in another tweet. The India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meeting was held last January in Samarkand, the capital of Uzbekistan. All sides had noted ancient civilisational, cultural, trade, people to people links between India and Central Asia and expressed commitment to dynamic and fruitful friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and the Central Asian countries at bilateral and multilateral formats.

The parties had also reaffirmed the willingness for cooperation, mutual support, joint solution on relevant issues in order to ensure security, stability and sustainable development, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs following the meeting. He also held separate telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Mexico and Saint Lucia and discussed the coronavirus situation.

"An insightful conversation with FM @m_ebrard of #Mexico on the #coronavirus response. Also discussed the importance of economic recovery. Looking forward to remaining in touch," he tweeted. "Discussed with FM Sarah Flood-Beaubrun of #StLucia our engagement with the #CARICOM. India will be a reliable partner on medicines. Agreed that in the post #corona situation, we need to focus on recovery challenges. CARICOM has an important place in India''s foreign policy," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

California county defies governor's virus shutdown order

A rural California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to defy Gov. Gavin Newsoms statewide orders barring such moves during the coronavirus pandemic. Modoc County ...

No new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, 10 new hotspots in Kerala: KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister of Health KK Shailaja said that no new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on Friday. Meanwhile, 10 new places have been declared as hotspots.Of the nine recovered patients, four each are from Kannur and Kasargod d...

Fire at Rail Kunj of ECoR in Bhubaneswar

A fire broke out at the Officers Rest House of the East Coast Railway ECoR here on Friday evening, an official said. No one was injured due to the incident, he said.One store room and a common bathroom have suffered damages due to the fire,...

U'khand CM requests Railway Minister to run 12 special trains to bring back stranded people to State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run 12 special trains on various routes to bring back the people of the state stranded outside Uttarakhand. According to a press statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020