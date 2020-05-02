Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court grants bail to bookie Sanjeev Chawla in match-fixing case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:44 IST
Delhi court grants bail to bookie Sanjeev Chawla in match-fixing case

\R New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of the cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted the relief to Chawla on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of the like amount on April 30.

The court said the accused was in custody for the last 76 days and the probe was already complete in the case. The court, however, directed him to give his voice sample and handwriting specimen to the investigating officer in the case.

According to police, Chawla, who was extradited from London in February, was involved in fixing of five matches. Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, was also involved, police had told the court.

Chawla was alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March, 2000. The British court documents say that Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996 but continued to make trips to India.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Guterres' ceasefire appeal is global: UN spokesman as Pak engages in unprovoked firing along LoC

The ceasefire appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst the coronavirus pandemic is global and should be applied everywhere, including along the Line of Control, his spokesperson said, as Pakistani forces engaged in unprovoked firing along...

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizers plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since ...

Covid-19 pandemic presents India with 'rare' opportunity to question China on poor human rights record: EFSAS

The coronavirus pandemic has presented India with a rare and welcome opportunity to question China over its scant regard for basic human rights, which has displayed by the countrys irresponsible and callous attitude towards the outbreak tha...

‘John Wick 4’ pushed to May 2022

Keanu Reeves John Wick Chapter 4 is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022The new date is part of Lionsgates release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to standstillThe st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020