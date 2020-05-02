Left Menu
As many as 68 more jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:58 IST
68 more CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19, overall total at 127
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 68 more jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have tested positive for COVID-19. "Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi. Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including one recovered and one death," CRPF stated.

The reasons for such massive spike in cases in one battalion were discussed in a meeting chaired by Directorate General (DG) CRPF AP Maheshwari. In the meeting, Maheshwari also pointed out the laxness of officials in handling the coronavirus situation in the 31st battalion of CRPF. Officials were informed in the meeting that the battalion had kept more jawans than its prescribed capacity in barracks and also had an insufficient number of toilets, which led to a compromise in social distancing, as mentioned in consolidated guidelines of lockdown issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

