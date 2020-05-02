Left Menu
K'taka: IAS officer gets show-cause notice for tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members

Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin over his social media post about donating of plasma by Tablighi Jamaat members for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:55 IST
Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin over his social media post about donating of plasma by Tablighi Jamaat members for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Mohsin is serving as Secretary of Karnataka Backward Classes Welfare Department.

In his tweet on April 27, Mohammad Mohsin wrote, "More than 300 Tablighi heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about it? Godi Media? They will not show you the works of humanity done by these heroes." "The adverse coverage this tweet has got in the media has been taken note of seriously by the government, given the serious nature of COVID-19 and the sensitivities involved," the show cause notice said.

The state government has sought a written explanation from the officer within five days for violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. It has also warned of action against the officer as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 if he fails to submit his reply before the deadline. (ANI)

