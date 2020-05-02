187 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab today

187 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Punjab on Saturday, as per information provided by the Punjab Health Department. Out of the 187 new coronavirus cases reported, 53 cases were from Amritsar, 31 from Hoshiarpur, 22 from Moga, 21 each from Patiala and Ludhiana, 15 from Jalandhar, nine from Ferozepur, six from FG Sahib, three from Muktsar, two from SAS Nagar, and one each from Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Ropar.

According to the Punjab Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 772. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 37,776, including 26,535 active cases.

So far, 10,017 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,223 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)