2 new COVID-19 cases, arrangements in place for people stranded in other states: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday informed that two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking the active number of cases to 96 in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:05 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday informed that two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking the active number of cases to 96 in the state. The two fresh cases have been reported from Wayanad and Kannur. The Chief Minister said a total of 80 hotspots have been identified in the state.

"The government has made all arrangements for the people stranded in other states. The priority will be given to pregnant women, senior citizens, students. The government will inform them the time to reach state borders," said Vijayan. Vijayan said proper medical check-up will be carried out and people with symptoms will be quarantined, while others can go for home quarantine.

"The state had demanded to allow special non-stop trains for guest labours. The Central Government has taken action and one train left yesterday. Other trains are going one by one. We have to get NOC from other states," the CM added. The Chief Minister said ward-level monitoring committees will be set up with representatives from local bodies, police, resident associations, ASHA workers, pensioners, government servants etc to ensure the safety of senior citizens and kids as lockdown relaxations come into effect.

Meanwhile, an official said a special train from Ernakulam in Kerala to Odisha's Bhubaneswar carrying migrant labourers reached Renigunta railway station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday granted permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students and tourists.

Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

