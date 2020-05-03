Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 mortality rate lowest in world, over 10,000 patients discharged: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that India's COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world and over 10,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:52 IST
India's COVID-19 mortality rate lowest in world, over 10,000 patients discharged: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that India's COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world and over 10,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease so far. "Today more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it is around 12 days," the Minister told ANI after visiting Lady Hardinge Hospital.

"Our mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world," he said. With 2,644 more COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected from coronavirus in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IAF, Navy helicopters shower flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala

Flower petals were showered by Indian Air Force and Navy helicopters on hospitals while a fly-past and steam-past conducted in Kerala on Sunday in honour of the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. At around 10 am, the Sarang ...

Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year

Wizz Airs planned Abu Dhabi-based joint venture carrier is expected to start flying this year, the European budget airline said in a statement on Sunday.The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, announced in December, aims...

Soccer-De Bruyne eyes swift return to action

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his clubs European ban will be overturned. The midfielder is also pleased ...

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have said a well-defined and financial incentives-based scrappage policy can help create demand in the commercial vehicles CV segment which has come come to a grinding halt. A vehicle scrappage policy is in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020