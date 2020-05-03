Left Menu
Punjab toll plazas to resume collection from May 4: State PWD Minister

Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla, on Sunday, informed that as many as 23 toll plazas operational under the state government will resume collection from May 4 onwards.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:59 IST
PWD Minister of Punjab, Vijay Inder Singla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla, on Sunday, informed that as many as 23 toll plazas operational under the state government will resume collection from May 4 onwards. The minister said that toll operations were suspended on March 27 in view of the nationwide lockdown and suspension was extended on April 19 till May 3.

Singla said that the toll authorities have also been directed to ensure social distancing, sanitisation, frequent washing of hands, use of face masks, hand gloves and other preventive measures in terms of the guidelines issued by the Union and state government to contain the spread of COVID-19. The PWD minister informed that the orders in this regard have been issued by the department but if any toll plaza would fall within the containment zone the toll operations will remain temporarily suspended on that particular toll plaza till May 17.

He added that as per the consolidated guidelines of Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Punjab Government, to date no state toll plaza falls within containment zone. The Minister said that besides providing free passage till May 3, the state toll plaza authorities also provided langar (free cooked food) to the truckers and drivers of the emergency supply vehicles. (ANI)

