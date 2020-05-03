Tributes pour in from the sea, land and sky as armed forces join to salute India's corona warriors

INS Jalashwa, Indian Navy's landing platform dock warship on Sunday, paid a tribute to doctors, nurses, health workers and all those who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus. A human formation on the ship's deck read "Thank You." "INS Jalashwa of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on a surveillance mission in Bay of Bengal saluting the Corona warriors including doctors, nurses, health workers, sanitation staff and police have been relentlessly fighting against COVID pandemic," read a tweet by the Defence PRO, Visakhapatnam.

[{5b7fab48-87e2-4cd4-8b97-01e9fc0aa415:intradmin/EXEnKP8U8AALdKk.jfif}] Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa is also one of the warships which is being readied for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the Gulf countries.

The initiative was part of the thanksgiving activities by the Armed Forces who paid tribute to the "corona warriors". The mega countrywide effort included fly-pasts by fighter jets and transport aircraft of the IAF, showering of flower petals on hospitals, playing of bands by the military and flashing warship lights, to express gratitude and honour the "corona warriors" of the country. As many as 1500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa too expressed their appreciation by forming a human Chain to thanks the Corona warriors in their unwavering commitment.

1500 Naval personnel in sparkling white uniform with peak caps and donning masks, joined together to form a human chain message displaying 'INDIA SALUTES CORONA WARRIORS', duly maintaining social distancing norms. [{7e71b121-56d2-4ecc-b931-56152f922218:intradmin/Hansa.png}]

INS Savitri too expressed gratitude towards the personnel serving the country amid the COVID-19 crisis. [{bdb0c604-49bf-4d90-a605-8d3e1c129520:intradmin/EXEo9kGUEAAAKmC.jfif}]

Apart from this, as many as 46 Coast Guard ships will carry out illumination, fire green flares and sound ships siren at 25 locations, including, the remote sites and far-flung island territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands, covering the coastline of 7516 km. Indian Naval Aviation assets flew over hospitals treating corona patients and shower flower petals at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag.

Navy helicopters showered petals on Covid 19 hospitals in Goa. Helicopters from INS Hansa showered petals atop Goa Medical College, Cottage Hospital Chicalim and ESI Hospital, Margao. Also different aircrafts of Indian Navy including Dornier, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak carried out a Fly Past over Kochi's iconic Marine Drive followed by a steam past by seven Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) who are involved in coastal security of Kerala and Lakshadweep coast.

Senior Officers from Headquarters of the Southern Naval Command visited General Hospital, Ernakulam and met and thanked the medical fraternity, paramedics and all healthcare workers for their efforts in maintaining Ernakulam as a Covid 'Green Zone.' Officers from Eastern Naval Command (ENC) visited Government TB and Chest Hospital and GITAM Hospital which are the designated COVID hospitals at Visakhapatnam and felicitated the Medical fraternity for their efforts. This was followed by a naval helicopter from INS Dega showering flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID patients at Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Indian Army bands also visited COVID-19 hospitals and played tunes outside the hospitals as an expression of gratitude towards the corona warriors. [{bacc4a38-31ea-4737-98e6-373ed1c87ca6:intradmin/EXEPkdXU0AE7Rkg.png}]

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers flew past the Panchkula Government hospital in Haryana while an Indian Army band performed underneath, another band played at the COVID-19 quarantine centre in Delhi's Narela among other locations across the country. (ANI)