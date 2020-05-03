Stay wherever you are, relaxation only for migrant labourers: Andhra Pradesh CM appeals to people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the people to stay wherever they are and not to rush to the borders of the state as the relaxation is only for migrant labourers as per the Centre's guidelines. According to a press release by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during a review meeting with officials, the Chief Minister told the public to stay at the place where they are and not to undertake any journey.

"He asked people not to come to the borders of the State and risk their own families by falling prey to the virus. Currently, the number of migrant workers coming to the state are in large numbers and providing quarantine for them is the biggest challenge before the government," the CMO said. "Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the state government is taking effective measures towards the prohibition of liquor across the State and thus increased the price by 25 per cent. In the coming days, the number of shops will be further reduced. Following the guidelines by the Centre, physical distance should be maintained at liquor outlets," it further said. (ANI)