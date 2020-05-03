Left Menu
Pune cop, his wife play parents' role to solemnise wedding of IT professional, doctor

Pune Police on Sunday performed the role of the parents to solemnise the marriage of a young couple upon receiving the request from their parents.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:22 IST
Aditya Singh and Neha Khushwaha talking to the policeman after their wedding in Pune on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Pune Police on Sunday performed the role of the parents to solemnise the marriage of a young couple upon receiving the request from their parents. It was important for Aditya Singh, an IT professional and Neha Khushwaha, a doctor to get married on a fixed date as there was no other auspicious date for the next few years. Hence, the marriage could not be postponed.

The families of the bride and the groom were stuck in Dehradun and Nagpur due to the travel restriction imposed under the coronavirus-induced lockdown. An Assistant Police Inspector and his wife performed 'kanyadaan' of the bride, while the young couple's parents watched the ceremony on a video call.

"Because of them, we have got married. All the permission and the wedding arrangements were organised by Assistant Police Inspector Prakash. I am happy that my marriage could be solemnised in Pune on the fixed date," said the groom while speaking to ANI. Aditya and Neha will now wait for the travel restrictions to be lifted so that they can host a reception to their family members and friends. (ANI)

