J-K Police pay tribute to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday paid tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter. Five security force personnel -- Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, CO 21 RR, Major Anuj Sood, Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmad Qazi, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, and Naik Rajesh Kumar were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir, Indian Army said on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan Qazi who was born in 1978 in Trad Karnah of Kupwara District was appointed as Constable in 1999 in Armed Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police. "He volunteered for working in Police SOG, an elite Counter-Terrorist Force in 2006 and continued there till yesterday because of his outstanding performance...During his posting in SOG, he remained part of and led various successful anti-terror operations," J-K police said.

It further said, "In recognition of his immense contribution, he was granted three out of turn promotions and he rose from the rank of a constable to Sub-Inspector over the years. This courageous officer was honoured with various medals which include - Sheri-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry in 2009." (ANI)