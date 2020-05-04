Left Menu
Ahmed Patel directs Congress state units to help migrants purchase train tickets to get back home

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday urged Pradesh Congress Committees to mobilise all possible local resources to help migrant workers purchase train tickets to get back to their homes as the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:08 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday urged Pradesh Congress Committees to mobilise all possible local resources to help migrant workers purchase train tickets to get back to their homes as the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 17. "As directed by Congress President, in my capacity as Treasurer (All India Congress Committee) I request Pradesh Congress Committees to mobilise all possible local resources to help migrants purchase tickets to get back home," Patel tweeted.

"Let us make this into a people's movement, please contact AICC if you require assistance," he said. Earlier in the day, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had issued a statement stating that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant worker and labourer to their respective home towns during the lockdown.She said that Congress had taken the decision as the Centre and Rail Ministry had completely ignored party's repeated requests to ensure provisions of "safe and free rail travel of migrant workers and labourers to their home-towns."

In an order issued on May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places through special trains. (ANI)

