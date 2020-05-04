Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda: RMC asks partners to include media into COVID-19 recovery plans

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:00 IST
Rwanda: RMC asks partners to include media into COVID-19 recovery plans
Represetative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@arjrwanda)

Marking the Press Freedom Day, the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) which is a self-regulatory body of journalists in Rwanda, has asked its partners to include media into their COVID-19 recovery plans.

RMC said in a statement that news organizations and publishers in Rwanda have been threatened by the coronavirus pandemic just like anywhere else in the world, despite playing a key role in informing the masses.

Generally, publishing worldwide is rapidly losing advertising revenues as companies are bracing themselves for an economic downturn, threatening journalism globally.

Journalists are beginning to get laid off, or forced to take cuts in salaries, while some also come under increasing political pressure.

According to a statement released by Rwanda Media Commission, "COVID-19 has increased the work of journalists in their already limited capacity, but journalism has also been among the sectors that have facilitated masses to access information about the pandemic."

The statement was signed by Emmanuel Mugisha, the body's Executive Secretary who has urged journalists to continue sharing ideas aimed at taking their profession to the next level, despite the challenges facing the sector.

"RMC has also asked partners to reflect on the future of journalism and include it among the economic recovery plans because journalism and journalists all over have been affected in one way or another," the statement read.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Would be devastating if India don't tour Australia: Labuschagne

Top Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said he and his team would be pretty devastated if India dont make the trip Down Under for a Test and limited-overs series later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indias tour of Aust...

Sterling falls as dollar strengthens; short positions increase

The pound fell on Monday, driven by a stronger dollar due to worsening U.S.-China relations and seasonal flows as sterling enters what is typically one of its worst-performing months.The United States made a renewed effort to blame China fo...

Hopeful that kin of IB officer killed in Delhi violence will get Rs 1 cr honorarium: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau IB officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week. IB officer Late Ankit Sharma was killed ...

Plasma therapy 'no magic bullet' against COVID-19; Need large-scale trials to prove efficacy: Experts

By Asim Kamal Eds PTI SPECIAL New Delhi, May 4 PTI&#160;The convalescent plasma therapy is no magic bullet to deal with coronavirus, and only large-scale controlled trials can ascertain its efficacy as part of the treatment strategy, top ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020