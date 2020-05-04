Rwanda: RMC asks partners to include media into COVID-19 recovery plans

Marking the Press Freedom Day, the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) which is a self-regulatory body of journalists in Rwanda, has asked its partners to include media into their COVID-19 recovery plans.

RMC said in a statement that news organizations and publishers in Rwanda have been threatened by the coronavirus pandemic just like anywhere else in the world, despite playing a key role in informing the masses.

Generally, publishing worldwide is rapidly losing advertising revenues as companies are bracing themselves for an economic downturn, threatening journalism globally.

📻🎤NTIMUCIKWE 📺📡Uyu munsi Isi yose irazirikana umunsi w'ubwisanzure bw'itangazamakuru. Tubararikiye ikiganiro kivuga ku isura y'ubwisanzure n'iterambere ry'itangazamakuru mu #Rwanda.Kiratambuka uyu munsi ku bitangazamakuru bya #RBA 17:30. Kirayoborwa na @peterkagabo pic.twitter.com/BMZWk3Oua8 — Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) (@rbarwanda) May 3, 2020

Journalists are beginning to get laid off, or forced to take cuts in salaries, while some also come under increasing political pressure.

According to a statement released by Rwanda Media Commission, "COVID-19 has increased the work of journalists in their already limited capacity, but journalism has also been among the sectors that have facilitated masses to access information about the pandemic."

The statement was signed by Emmanuel Mugisha, the body's Executive Secretary who has urged journalists to continue sharing ideas aimed at taking their profession to the next level, despite the challenges facing the sector.

"RMC has also asked partners to reflect on the future of journalism and include it among the economic recovery plans because journalism and journalists all over have been affected in one way or another," the statement read.