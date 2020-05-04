Former caretaker of church gets life-term for killing priest

Left Menu
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:18 IST
A former sacristan was sentenced to life by a court here on Monday for killing a senior Catholic priest and rector of a famous Christian pilgrim centre at nearby Malayattoor two years ago. "The sacristan is sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life for the offence punishable under section 302 of IPC and has to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh," Ernakulam Principal Sessions and District Judge Dr Kauser Edappagath said in the order.

If he fails to pay the fine amount, he shall suffer simple imprisonment for one year, the court said. Fr Xavier Thelakkat was stabbed to death by Johnny, former sacristan of the parish, on March 1, 2018 when the 52 -year-old priest was climbing the Kurisumudy in Malayattoor, a holy place near here believed to have visited by St Thomas, one of the Apostles of Jesus Christ.

Johnny, who was removed from the post of sacristan for dereliction of duty, had attacked the priest with a sharp- edged weapon. The priest who suffered injuries on his left thigh had died as he was taken to a private hospital in nearby Angamaly.

Johnny, who went absconding soon after the incident, was nabbed by the police from a forest near the Church. Kurisumudy is a hill at Malayattoor.

According to Syro-Malabar Christians, St Thomas had visited Kurisumudy after landing at Kodungalloor in AD 52. PTI TGB NVG NVG

