Outcome ratio improves as India's COVID-19 cases rise to 42,836

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has shown improvement even as the number of cases in the country continued to rise on Monday with the total reaching 42,836. The outcome ratio, indicating the status of closed COVID-19 cases whether recovered or died, improved to 90:10.

The total number of cases include 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths. The Health Ministry said that 2,573 new cases and 83 deaths were reported in last 24 hours. At the regular media briefing on COVID-19 situation, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that 1,074 persons have been cured in the last 24 hours.

"This is the highest number of cured patients in a day. 11,706 people have been cured to date. The recovery rate is 27.52 per cent," he said. "If we analyse the closed data of COVID-19 cases and calculate the outcome ratio that indicates the status of cases as in whether they have recovered or died, then it is found that outcome ratio has increased from 80:20 from April 17 to 90:10 today," he added.

On April 30, 630 COVID-19 patients had recovered in the 24 hours and the recovery rate was 25.19 per cent. The recovery rate was 23.3 per cent on April 28. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 12,974. Of them 2,115 have been cured or discharged while 548 people have succumbed to the disease.

Gujarat has the second-highest number of the coronavirus positive cases in the country at 5,438. This includes 1,042 patients cured or discharged and 290 deaths. Delhi has 4,549 cases of which 1,362 patients have recovered while 64 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2,942 positive cases including 798 who have recovered. The state has recorded 165 fatalities due to the virus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government will seal areas and withdraw relaxation in places where social distancing is not being followed.

This came after social distancing norms were flouted by people at several liquor stores in the national capital. Liquors shops opened today in several parts of country as the lockdown was extended with some relaxations. "According to the Centre's guidelines, we have given relaxations. Today, I am pained. I saw people gathered in front of shops in some places and they were not following social distancing. This is not correct. If we get to know about social distancing not being followed at some places, we will seal the areas and withdraw relaxations," Kejriwal said in a digital press conference here.

Concerned over increasing cases of COVID-19 infections among police and security forces, the Home Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to all states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces, drawing attention to the guidelines issued by Union Home Ministry on safety at the workplace. MHA has also asked states to ensure that there are no issues in inter-state cargo movement.

"MHA has asked states to ensure that there are no issues in inter-state cargo movement. MHA Control Room Number 1930 and NHAI helpline number 1033 may be used by drivers / transporters to lodge any complaint pertaining to lockdown," Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in Home Ministry, said at the regular media briefing on COVID-19. Amitabh Kant, Chairman of Empowered Group 6 (EG 6) and CEO NITI Aayog, on Monday said that only 610 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 112 aspiration districts of the country.

"We have worked there with Collectors in 112 backward districts, which we call aspiration districts that come under the aspirational district programme. Till now in those 112 districts, only 610 cases have been reported that is only 2 per cent of the national level infection. In 112 districts, 22 per cent of India's population resides. Of these, six districts have reported the first case after April 21," Kant said at the joint media briefing. He said that the group has mobilised more than 92,000 NGOs/civil society organizations and appealed them to assist states and districts in identifying hotspots, deputing volunteers, helping migrant workers and other needy people.

Here are COVID-19 related updates: 1. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower for rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone areas.

2. Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The SOP has been prepared in this regard. Indian embassies and high commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment basis. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7. Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. 3. A driver of the Border Security Force (BSF) who drove the escort car for the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) convoy in Kolkata, has tested positive for COVID-19, BSF sources said on Monday.

4. Eight jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) tested COVID-19 positive today in Delhi taking the total count of such cases to 13 in the security force. 5. With the sharpest increase of 527 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday climbed to 3,550.

6. A 58-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on Monday lost his life due to COVID-19 at Bharati Hospital in Pune. 7. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on Monday declared 36 COVID-19 containment zones across the district.

8. Spitting in public places in Noida will now attract a fine of Rs 500 the first time and Rs 1,000 for a repeat offence, Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said on Monday. 9. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state has recorded no new COVID-19 cases, while the number of active cases in the state has also come down to 34.

10. Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) K V Subramanian said on Monday the GDP growth in the first quarter (April to June) this fiscal is likely to range between one to two per cent due to COVID-19 led crisis and subsequent lockdown which brought economic activities to a virtual standstill. (ANI)