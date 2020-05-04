42 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi
With 42 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi on Monday, the total number of positive cases rose to 632 including 20 deaths in the locality, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:37 IST
With 42 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi on Monday, the total number of positive cases rose to 632 including 20 deaths in the locality, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement. "42 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi today. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi rise to 632 including 20 deaths," says the BMC statement.
According to the Union Health Ministry, 12,974 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra including 2,115 recovered and 548 deaths so far. A total of 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 42,836 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)
