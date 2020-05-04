Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smooth sailing in U.S. Supreme Court's first teleconference case; Thomas joins fray

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:38 IST
Smooth sailing in U.S. Supreme Court's first teleconference case; Thomas joins fray

The first U.S. Supreme Court arguments conducted by teleconference - a break from tradition due to the coronavirus pandemic - played out smoothly on Monday in a case involving hotel reservation website Booking.com, with even the typically silent Justice Clarence Thomas joining the fray.

The pandemic has prompted changes at almost ever level of American society, with the nine justices holding arguments in the trademark case not in their courtroom but by participating remotely using a dial-in format to combat the pathogen's spread. The arguments began as usual with the marshal of the court's traditional words "Oyez, Oyez, Oyez," and proceeded with Chief Justice Roberts playing the role of traffic cop. Thomas, who usually refrains from asking questions during arguments, posed two rounds of queries. In another first, the court provided a live audio feed, making these the first arguments that the public could hear live.

The technical hiccups were brief, including moments when Roberts had to prompt liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Department lawyer Erica Ross a second time after short silences, suggesting they had not unmuted their phones. "I'm sorry, chief," Sotomayor said before launching into her questions.

Roberts directed which justice was up to ask questions and cut off lawyers when they went on too long in an effort to keep the arguments close to the scheduled one-hour length. The arguments ran about 15 minutes over the allotted time. Thomas, a conservative who is the court's longest-serving justice, embraced the new format. Thomas last had asked a question in March 2019, which was three years after his previous one.

But Thomas queried both Ross, who explained why the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office wants to prevent Booking.com from trademarking the site's name, and Lisa Blatt, the lawyer presenting the company, a unit of Norwalk, Connecticut-based Booking Holdings Inc. For example, Thomas asked whether trademarking a website name would be similar to 1-800 toll-free telephone numbers, some of which have received trademarks.

The justices asked both sides tough questions. A number of them - conservatives and liberals - expressed concern that trademarking the name Booking.com would give the company monopoly power that could hurt business rivals as well as consumers. The Patent and Trademark Office is appealing a lower court decision that had allowed the trademark because by adding ".com" to the generic word "booking" it became eligible for a trademark. The online reservation service filed several trademark applications in 2011 and 2012.

Booking.com, along with the rest of the travel industry, has been slammed by the pandemic, which has caused tourism and business travel to evaporate worldwide. Several justices asked questions about handing companies an advantage over competitors through trademarks.

"You are seeking a degree of monopoly power that nobody could have had prior to the internet age," conservative Justice Samuel Alito said. 'A BRIDGE TOO FAR'

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan, while sounding skeptical toward some of the company's arguments, also wondered whether siding with the government and creating a rule barring protection for all generic website names is a "bridge too far." A Patent and Trademark Office tribunal in 2016 rejected the company's trademark applications, concluding that the name Booking.com referred generically to the common meaning of booking lodging and transportation and could not be used exclusively through a federal trademark registration. Under U.S. law, only terms that distinguish a particular product or service from others on the market can be trademarked.

Booking.com appealed, presenting a survey that showed that 74% of consumers identified Booking.com as a brand name. The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the company last year. The court has scheduled teleconference arguments in a total of 10 cases spanning this week and next week. The biggest ones are three that focus on the question of whether President Donald Trump can keep his financial records including tax returns secret. Those cases will be argued on May 12.

The Supreme Court building has been closed to the public since March 13 due to the pandemic. The justices have met only via teleconference, and have issued rulings only online. The coronavirus has proven to be particularly dangerous in elderly people, especially those with underlying medical issues. Three of the nine justices are over age 70: Ginsburg (87), Justice Stephen Breyer (81) and Thomas (71).

[For a graphic on major cases before the Supreme Court, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2mZn6MJ ]

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

More people come out on streets as offices, shops resume functioning in Delhi

Authorities eased curbs in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of strict lockdown, allowing government and private offices to function with limited number of staff, and permitting shops dealing in electronics and automobile parts t...

Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent Special Corona Fee on its sale in the national capital, sources saidThe move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to...

Plane carrying aid crashes in southern Somalia - security official

A plane carrying aid supplies crashed in Somalias southern Bay region on Monday, killing seven people on board, a security official said.The official gave no more details on who owned the plane, or whose cargo it was carrying....

Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay - minister

Bulgaria will not extend a state of emergency past its May 13 expiry date but some coronavirus restrictions will remain in force for two more months, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Monday.Bulgaria, which declared a state of emer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020