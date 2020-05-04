Better efforts needed at all levels in fight against COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath

Stating that better efforts were needed at all levels in the fight against COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to send IAS and senior PCS officers to all 75 districts to assist the District Magistrates with regard to quarantine centres, shelter places and community kitchens set up for migrant labourers who have returned from other states. ''It is to be made sure that officers nominated for various districts are not engaged in Covid-19 control assignments. They will work under the guidance of Divisional Commissioners,'' the Chief Minister said while addressing a high-level lockdown review meeting here in Lok Bhawan on Monday, read a statement.

Adityanath said that adequate number of medical teams should be set up to screen all the returnee labourers. They should be sent to quarantine centres and subjected to health check up, he added. The Chief Minister said that the persons lodged in quarantine centres and shelter homes should be supplied food from community kitchens while separate officers be involved in inspection of quarantine centres and shelter homes. He said that special emphasis should be laid on sanitation and security, while the quarantine centres should also be geo-tagged like community kitchens, the statement added.

Adityanath also directed the District Magistrates to appoint nodal officers for all the quarantine centres and the community kitchens. He also asked to ensure that all the migrants who are found healthy should be sent to 14-day home quarantine along with ration kit. Destitute persons should be given Rs 1,000 each as subsistence allowance along with the ration kit. He also directed that Gram Pradhans and city Corporators should be contacted via CM helpline and told to ensure through monitoring committees that the administration be informed if some outsider comes to their region in a clandestine manner.

Adityanath also warned the people residing in hotspot areas that they should not go to their work places as they carry the threat of being COVID-19 carriers. Also, the mask or face cover is necessary if they move out, he said. Adityanath said that the training programme of doctors and paramedics should be expedited while a list of government and private non-COVID hospitals should be compiled where emergency services are running. He also stressed on ramping up testing and keep all the ventilators functional. He said that pool testing should also be focussed.

The Chief Minister also asked to be vigilant in Lucknow, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur and Firozabad districts and maintain regular interaction with these places. In the meeting, Adityanath also directed to prepare an action plan for labour reform. (ANI)