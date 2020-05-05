Nigeria: Unknown gunmen attack Adamawa State, kills two people

Unknown gunmen have attacked Nigeria's Toungo town in the southern part of Adamawa State, killing at least two people, residents and police said, according to a news report by Premium Times.

"There is fear everywhere. The suspected 'bandits' blocked the road and killed people traveling along that route," a trader in the area who did not want to give his name said.

"One of the four killed, a staff of Toungo Local Government Council, was on his way back from a village market," the trader said.

The spokesperson for Adamawa, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack and said two people died instantly.

Sulaiman Nguroje said, "On hearing the attack, police swung into action for manhunt of the bandits. We are at the top of the situation."

Toungo lies on the border between Nigeria and Cameroon and cross-border attacks have been common in the area in recent years.

These types of gun attacks are very often in several parts of the country. Recently on April 19, Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina.

Gunmen, some with AK 47 guns, carried out the attacks in three local government authorities in the state on April 19 in the early hours of Saturday between 12:30 a.m. (2330 GMT) and around 3 a.m., Katsina police said in its statement.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the last year by criminal gangs carrying out robberies and kidnappings in northwest Nigeria. Such attacks have added to security challenges in Africa's most populous country, which is already struggling to contain Islamist insurgencies in the northeast and communal violence over grazing rights in central states.