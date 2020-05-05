Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP MLA gets bail in lockdown violation case; quarantined

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:43 IST
UP MLA gets bail in lockdown violation case; quarantined

An Uttar Pradesh court on Tuesday granted bail to Independent MLA Aman Mani Tripathi and seven of his associates who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown guidelines. The MLA from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district and 12 of his associates were arrested in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Sunday night and subsequently let off on bail, officials had said.

Tripathi was returning from Uttarakhand with seven of his associates when he was arrested in Najibabad area of Bijnor on Monday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra told PTI. "On Tuesday, a local court granted them bail. But, since Bijnor falls in the red zone, the MLA and his associates have been sent to a quarantine centre for 14 days," the officer said.

On Sunday, a convoy of three cars carrying Tripathi and his associates was first intercepted by the police in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on way to Badrinath, but the MLA produced a letter of permission purportedly issued by authorities in Dehradun and moved on. They were stopped again at a barrier in Karnaprayag by the police and administrative officials, who told them that the portals of Badrinath were scheduled to open on May 15 and there was no point in letting them go now, an official had said.

The MLA got angry and argued with officials, but they did not relent and forced the convoy to return, the officials said. They were intercepted again at the Vyasi police outpost in Rishikesh as there were more than three persons in each car and all without masks in violation of lockdown curbs, an officer had said.

A case was registered against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act, and they were arrested. However, they were let off subsequently on personal bail bonds and allowed to leave for Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday sought to distance itself from the incident, saying the Independent MLA was not authorised to visit Uttarakhand during the lockdown. PTI NAV/ZIR HMB

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC blames Centre for spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal; BJP hits back

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that the callous approach of the BJP-led central government in allowing international flights to operate till the last week of March resulted in the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. The BJP h...

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistans government began distributing free bread to hundreds of thousands of people across the country this week as supplies have been disrupted during the coronavirus shutdown and prices have soared, officials and experts said. More t...

WIDER IMAGE-Reuters Pulitzer team captured Hong Kong's descent into chaos

The young woman is pressed to the ground next to a riot police shield. Detained by Hong Kong authorities, she screams her name out to friends so they can call a lawyer to help.The picture, taken on Sept. 2 last year in the midst of huge and...

6 more COVID-19 deaths in UP, 118 new cases

The novel coronavirus deaths in Uttar Pradesh rose to 56 on Tuesday with six more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 2,880 after 118 people tested positive, a Health Department official said. The active coronavirus disease COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020