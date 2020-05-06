Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks govt reply on plea for prohibiting newspaper delivery

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:38 IST
HC seeks govt reply on plea for prohibiting newspaper delivery

The Bombay High Court has sought response of the Maharashtra government and the Nagpur civic body on a petition filed by an association of newspaper hawkers seeking a blanket restriction on door-to-door delivery of newspapers and their printing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition, filed by Nagpur Daily Newspaper Hawkers and Sub-Agents Welfare Association on Tuesday, said their members are required to go door-to-door to deliver newspapers and would come in contact with several persons. Thus, they would be at the risk of getting infected by coronavirus.

"Further, chances of the virus spreading from the newspaper surface can also be not ruled out. The newspaper moves from hand to hand before being finally delivered to the customer, the plea said. It said while initially the government had restricted door-to-door delivery of newspapers across the state, the order was later amended and delivery was prohibited only in Mumbai, Pune and in containment zones of other districts.

The petition, filed through advocate R B Khan, termed the April 21, 2020 amended order of the government as unconstitutional and illegal and sought for it to be quashed and set aside. The plea further claimed that newspaper managements and the Press Council of India are only worried about the business of publication and gaining profit, but not concerned about the hawkers and customers.

"The government had initially taken effective steps to ensure that the public at large and hawkers delivering newspapers are not put at the risk of getting infected by COVID-19, and correctly banned printing of newspapers across the state, the petition said.???? The amended order of the government permitting door- to-door delivery of newspapers, except in Mumbai, Pune and containment zones of other districts, is discriminatory, the petition added. Nagpur is also in red zone and has now been put under a lockdown on par with that of Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region, the petition said.

Justice A S Kilor on Tuesday directed the government and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to file their affidavits on the petition by May 12..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi military says 3 rockets strike near Baghdad airport

Three Katyusha rockets struck near the military sector of the Baghdad airport early on Wednesday but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said. The attack came hours ahead of a parliament session that will vote on the proposed governmen...

93k Ujjwala beneficiaries in U'khand get money in their accounts for free LPG refills

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has transferred money directly to the accounts of 93,000 PMUY beneficiaries in Uttarakhand to help them get three free refills of LPG under the Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan package. PMUY beneficiari...

Australia's Rachael Haynes open for flexible batting position in ODI squad

Australia Womens vice-captain Rachael Haynes on Wednesday said that she is willing to take any role required for the Aussies ODI squad at the 50 over World Cup next year. In the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year, the 33-year-old cricke...

Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market, 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department saidThe call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020