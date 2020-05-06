Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Over 95000 cases, 18000 arrests in Maharashtra for violations till date

Over 95,000 offenses have been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and more than 18000 people arrested in Maharashtra since March 22 for violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 95,000 offenses have been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and more than 18000 people arrested in Maharashtra since March 22 for violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak. "As many as 95,678 offenses have registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of IPC since the lockdown leading to 18,722 arrests and seizure of 53071vehicles," Maharashtra Home Ministry said in a press release.

Cumulatively, more than Rs 3 crore have been collected in fines from offenders. Over 2 lakh people have been quarantined and 642 have been found violating the quarantine.

Meanwhile, there has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 calls on the police helpline 100. As many as 84,945 such calls have been received. Maharashtra has recorded more than 15,000 cases of coronavirus, which is the highest in the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391 with 1694 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

