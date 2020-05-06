UP CM welcomes Allahabad HC's nod to State govt's decision for raising cut-off marks for filling 69000 teachers' post

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the decision of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court of confirming the State Government's decision of keeping higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in the primary schools of the state. Taking to Twitter CMO wrote, "CM Yogi Adityanath has welcomed High Court's decision in the matter of recruiting 69,000 teachers of basic education. He congratulated all the successful candidates by wishing them to contribute to the education system of the state in the coming time."

Meanwhile, State Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi stated that the State Government will try to complete the recruitment process soon. "Uttar Pradesh Government had kept higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69000 teachers, the government's decision was challenged in the high court which has upheld the decision. We will try to complete the recruitment process at the earliest," he said. (ANI)