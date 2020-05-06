Left Menu
HC declines to entertain PIL for blanket ban on chewing tobacco

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:59 IST
The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking a blanket ban on chewing tobacco during the coronavirus lockdown, saying the Centre and the AAP government have issued guidelines to regulate their sale as also to prevent spitting in public. The petition, by a lawyer, had claimed that chewing tobacco products increases production of saliva and creates an urge in the person to spit which could enhance risk of spreading the virus.   A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Centre and the Delhi government have issued guidelines on how tobacco and liquor shops are to be run and has also issued advisories prohibiting spitting in public and thus, nothing remained in the plea.

Noting the court's view, the petitioner -- advocate Sanjeev Sharma -- withdrew the petition. During the hearing, central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia informed the bench about the steps taken by the Centre regarding sale of tobacco and related products as well as the Health Ministry advisory prohibiting spitting in public.   Sharma, in his plea, had said that when the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research has advised against use of tobacco products and spitting in public, shops selling such items should not be allowed to open during the lockdown.

