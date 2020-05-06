Left Menu
IMF to consider Egypt's request for loan on May 11

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:09 IST
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet on May 11 to consider Egypt's request for a Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) loan, according to the board's calendar.

Egypt asked the IMF for financial support to help it deal with the new coronavirus outbreak last month, and is seeking a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) loan as well as the emergency financing under the RFI.

