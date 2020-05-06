More shops to open in Bihar with conditions

The Bihar government has allowed the opening of a few categories of shops, offering relaxation in the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Amir Subhani issued an order on Wednesday, notifying the decision of the government.

"The electrical goods shops, electronic goods shops, automobile sector shops, construction sector related shops have been allowed to open," the order reads. There are a few conditions that have been imposed on the opening of these shops. The automobile sector's spare parts shops will be allowed to open on alternate days but the garage and workshops will be allowed to open every day.

Two high-security number plates (HSNP) shops will be allowed to open in the district. The pollution checking centres will be allowed to open in the State. The State government has directed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to ensure that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on social distancing are followed at these shops. (ANI)