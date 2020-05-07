Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mi-17 helicopter of IAF makes force landing in Sikkim, all personnel safe

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with six personnel on board made a force landing 10 nautical miles short of designated helipad due to bad weather here on Thursday.

ANI | Gangtok (Sikkim) | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:41 IST
Mi-17 helicopter of IAF makes force landing in Sikkim, all personnel safe
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with six personnel on board made a force landing 10 nautical miles short of designated helipad due to bad weather here on Thursday. An IAF spokesperson said, "It was on routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim today. All six personnel on board are safe, one person has been injured."

"The helicopter got airborne at 6:45 am and enroute, the helicopter has force landed 10 nautical miles short of the designated helipad due to bad weather, while the helicopter has sustained damage, all six personnel on board (four Aircrew of IAF and two personnel of Indian Army) are reported to be safe. One person has sustained injury," the IAF spokesperson said. "Two recovery helicopters and an Army ground search party have been launched for rescue and are yet to reach the site. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Didn't get too many big scores last season, says Joe Burns

After getting a central contract from Cricket Australia, opening batsman Joe Burns on Thursday conceded that he did not capitalise on his good form last season and failed to register big scores. Burns was seen opening the batting with David...

Jharkhand high source of revenue for railways, but cost for ferrying stranded migrants back to state not waived: state CM Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand high source of revenue for railways, but cost for ferrying stranded migrants back to state not waived state CM Hemant Soren....

China to give foreign firms equal access to govt support policies- commerce ministry

China will ensure foreign firms have equal access to government support policies, including those on land and tax cuts, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.The Ministry made the comments at a weekly briefing in response to concerns raise...

Soccer-Dyche and Burnley squad favour restart to Premier League season

Players from Premier League club Burnley are unanimously in favour of completing the current season and resuming training and play once coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased, manager Sean Dyche said.Dyche held a call via with his squa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020