Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court issues production warrant against J-K officer Davinder Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:46 IST
Delhi court issues production warrant against J-K officer Davinder Singh

A Delhi court Thursday issued production warrant against Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year. Special judge M K Nagpal directed the authorities of Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir, where Singh is currently lodged, to produce him before the court here on May 18, his advocate Prashant Prakash said.

The judge also issued production warrants against three other accused persons — Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir — arrested in the case. The order was passed after Tihar jail authorities informed the judge that the accused persons could not be brought before the court since they are currently in a J-K jail.

Singh, a DSP, was suspended in January this year.  The Special Cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir. The court had earlier sent Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others to police custody till April 3 after the police said that he and other co accused were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and various parts of the country and targeted killings of protected person.

The police had said that Mushtaq, the commander of Shopian district of Hizbul Mujahiddeen, used to chat with other co-accused and militants through various internet platforms, including darknet chat. “Mushtaq, along with other militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, were planning to execute terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons,” police had told the court.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR under Section 120B of IPC. The FIR said that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. The FIR also mentioned of D Company and Chhota Shakeel. According to the FIR, the Delhi Police Special Cell had received an input that the D Company is funding to pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab.

Under this very FIR Davinder Singh was taken in custody. He is currently in judicial custody in the case. The Special Cell had also interrogated Davinder Singh regarding the Khalistan angle, police said.

Although Davinder Singh is not named in the FIR, but the Special Cell has some inputs on the basis of which the enquiry will be done carried out and Davinder Singh will be questioned..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Didn't get too many big scores last season, says Joe Burns

After getting a central contract from Cricket Australia, opening batsman Joe Burns on Thursday conceded that he did not capitalise on his good form last season and failed to register big scores. Burns was seen opening the batting with David...

Jharkhand high source of revenue for railways, but cost for ferrying stranded migrants back to state not waived: state CM Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand high source of revenue for railways, but cost for ferrying stranded migrants back to state not waived state CM Hemant Soren....

China to give foreign firms equal access to govt support policies- commerce ministry

China will ensure foreign firms have equal access to government support policies, including those on land and tax cuts, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.The Ministry made the comments at a weekly briefing in response to concerns raise...

Soccer-Dyche and Burnley squad favour restart to Premier League season

Players from Premier League club Burnley are unanimously in favour of completing the current season and resuming training and play once coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased, manager Sean Dyche said.Dyche held a call via with his squa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020