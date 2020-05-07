Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 cops test positive for COVID-19 in Indore

As many as 31 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus here, said Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP (East) Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:17 IST
31 cops test positive for COVID-19 in Indore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 31 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus here, said Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP (East) Indore. "While 31 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 22 of them are admitted at hospitals. Eight were discharged after making full recovery and one lost his life," Qureshi told ANI.

He said that personal protection equipment (PPE) kits have been provided to police personnel who are coming in contact with coronavirus patients in COVID-19 hospitals. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 52,952, including 15,267 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

I feel pressure, I feel scared too like everyone else: M S Dhoni while speaking on mental health

His ice cool demeanour is the stuff of legends but former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms conceding that he is not immune to pressure and fear. Dhoni, lending support to MFORE -- an initiative offering mind conditioning pro...

Odisha govt to issue e-passes to stranded workers keen to move out of state

The Odisha government has launched an online initiative for issuing e-passes to stranded people and migrant workers who wish to return to home states. Taking to Twitter, the the chief minister said those willing to move out of Odisha can lo...

No plans to shift IRIMEE from Jamalpur to Lucknow, Railways clarifies

It has been reported in media that it is being planned to shift Indian Railways Institute for Mechanical and Electrical Engineering IRIMEE, from Jamalpur to Lucknow.Ministry of Railways clarifies that it has no plans to shift IRIMEE from Ja...

Robert De Niro details his routine during lockdown period

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on Wednesday during a virtual late-night chat show gave a quick summary of how his routine life looks like during this lockdown phase. The 76-year-old actor joined host Stephen Colbert through a video ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020