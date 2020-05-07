Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive proposes anti-money laundering body

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:59 IST
EU executive proposes anti-money laundering body

The European Commission is considering creating a new authority to police financial crime and monitor banks more strictly, it said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report.

In an action plan sent to the EU's 27 governments, the Commission, the EU executive, said the Union needed a system to tackle money laundering and financial crime with an EU-level supervisor. "An integrated system should be put in place," said the document made public on Thursday. The Commission said however that it must first conduct an assessment of the possible impact of such a scheme.

Any EU-level supervision could be run out of the European Banking Authority or done by "a new, dedicated body", the Commission said. One influential EU lawmaker said it should be a new agency not part of the European Banking Authority.

"To fight money laundering in the financial system effectively, competences must be streamlined in a stand-alone EU anti-money laundering body," said Markus Ferber, a German centre-right lawmaker who leads on financial matters for the largest political grouping in the European Parliament, the European People's Party. "This is the kind of problem that warrants a dedicated EU agency to tackle it," he said.

As reported by Reuters on Tuesday, the Commission also published a new list of countries where it says more needs to be done to curb money-laundering. The revised list is set to take effect from October. Companies in any of the listed states are banned from receiving new EU funding.

The Commission added the Bahamas, Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Panama and Zimbabwe. Countries already on the list are Afghanistan, Iraq, Vanuatu, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Iran and North Korea.

All except North Korea have committed to changing their rules in order to better tackle money laundering and terrorism financing. The Commission removed six countries from the list, saying they had made progress: Bosnia, Guyana, Laos, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

FHRAI initiates training programme on COVID-19 preparedness for hospitality professionals

Industry body&#160;Federation of Hotel Restaurant Associations of India FHRAI&#160;on Thursday said it has initiated a&#160;training programme on COVID-19 preparedness&#160;in collaboration with food safety regulator FSSAI for hospitality ...

One-time restructuring of loans needed: Srei chief on SBI's moratorium offer

Srei Infrastructure Finance chairman Hemant Kanoria on Thursday welcomed SBIs decision to extend moratorium to NBFCs, but said the need is of one-time restructuring of loans. State Bank of India SBI, the countrys largest lender, has decided...

Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains

Over 80,000 migrant workers from different states, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days, an official said on Thursday. The trains carrying these...

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020