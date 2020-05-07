Left Menu
HC notice on plea alleging Delhi govt not providing adequate facilities at Narela quarantine centre

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi government on a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that the government is not providing necessary facilities to those in the quarantine centre situated in Narela in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi government on a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that the government is not providing necessary facilities to those in the quarantine centre situated in Narela in the national capital. A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramoniam Prasad on Wednesday sought a response from Delhi government on the PIL claiming the government is not providing necessary facilities to the COVID-19 patients housed in DDA flats near Narela.

The court slated the PIL, filed by Nirmal Gorona, for further hearing on May 14. The petition said that the government is not making doctors available, nor is it providing adequate hygiene in the flats, sufficient number of sanitation workers for carrying out sanitization and disinfection of toilets and rooms, and improving the quality of food.

It said that they are not even repairing two elevators in one of the blocks that are out of service or making provision of linen, soap, sanitizers and other essential items. The plea said that though Delhi government has changed the use of DDA flats situated at Narela and converted them into 'quarantine wards' for treatment of patients, it is not taking adequate steps to control the disease and implement quarantine facilities.

Additional standing counsel advocate Sameer Vashisht, appearing for Delhi government, disputed the averments made in the petition and said that as per the instructions received by him from the District Magistrate (North), Delhi, all facilities are available at the quarantine centre. Fourteen towers, constructed by DDA at Narela, have been partly converted for housing patients who have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and partially for quarantining those who have turned COVID-19 negative after treatment. (ANI)

