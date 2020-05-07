Karnataka govt seeks consent from 9 states to operate trains for stranded people
The Karnataka government has written to 9 different states seeking their consent to operate trains from May 8-15 for facilitating the movement of stranded people.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:00 IST
The Karnataka government has written to 9 different states seeking their consent to operate trains from May 8-15 for facilitating the movement of stranded people. The letter of request was sent by the Principal Secretary to the governments, Revenue Department, and Nodal Officers -- for the transportation of stranded labourers, tourists, students, pilgrims, and other persons.
The list of states includes Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. So far, the state of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have responded. However, a reply from the other states is still awaited.
Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed the movement of people and also provided the procedure for the same. (ANI)
