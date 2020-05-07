Tamil Nadu reports 580 new COVID-19 cases

Five hundred and eighty more COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. "The total number of cases in the state stands at 5,409, including 37 deaths. A large number of today's cases are linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai. 1,547 people have been discharged post-treatment till today in Tamil Nadu," said the state's Health Department in a release.

A total of 52,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 15,267 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 35,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,783 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)