Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over one lakh rooms are ready for quarantining expats, Kerala govt informs HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:27 IST
Over one lakh rooms are ready for quarantining expats, Kerala govt informs HC

The Kerala government on Thursday informed the High Court that 1.35 lakh rooms with attached toilets are available for quarantining the Keralites returning from foreign countries due to COVID-19 pandemic. It also submitted that Kerala State Disaster Management Authority with the help of Tourism Department and Public Works Department has prepared a list of infrastructure that could be used for temporary accommodation of the affected.

"An amount of Rs 13.45 crore has been provided from State Disaster Response Fund till date since April 1, 2020 to the District Disaster Management Authorities for the purpose as laid by the Union Home Ministry vide a letter dated March 28, this year," the government said in a statement submitted before the High Court. The statement was submitted in response to petitions related to the problems of the expatriates, who are presently outside India, and are unable to come back on account of the lockdown announced by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government said about 1.35 lakh rooms with attached toilets is readily available to accommodate the expatriates for purpose of quarantining. In addition to this, about 9,000 rooms in hotels and resorts have been identified for the purpose of housing those NRIs who wished to stay in these places at their own cost, it said.

The government said the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited has in its possession about 40,000 RT-PCR test kits to conduct tests.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Boiler explodes at thermal plant in TN, 8 sustain burn injuries

A boiler at an NLC India thermal power plant exploded here on Thursday leading to a brief spurt of blaze causing serious burn injuries to two contract workers and comparatively milder wounds to six others, who have been hospitalised, an off...

Union Home Ministry allows construction of chariot to be undertaken at Rath Khala in Puri.

Union Home Ministry allows construction of chariot to be undertaken at Rath Khala in Puri....

Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Neiman Marcus, which filed for bankrup...

After Vizag gas leak, Centre asks chemical firms to exercise caution when reopening plants

After deadly styrene gas leak in Visakhapatnam, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday urged all public and private chemical makers to exercise caution and care while reopening their plants. Union Environme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020