Maharashtra CM holds all-party meet via video conference over COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held an all-party meeting via video conference over COVID-19. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Congress' Ashok Chavan, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and other leaders.

Fadnavis said that the situation of Mumbai was brought to state government's attention due to rising cases. While talking to reporters he said, "There is no coordination maintained in the health sector due to which patients have to rush from one hospital to another and non-COVID-19 patients are not able to get treatment."

"We have brought in to notice of state government that 25,000 migrant workers are eloping so government should stop them and arrange trains for them as Central government has given permission for it," said Fadnavis. "We have also raised the issue on the behalf of farmers as their produce is not being purchased by anyone and state government should buy them immediately," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry website, Maharashtra is worst-hit part of the country with 16,758 COVID-19 cases and 651 deaths. (ANI)