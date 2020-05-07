Left Menu
Andhra CMO releases Vizag gas leak timeline

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office released an official evacuation timeline of the gas leak tragedy that occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office released an official evacuation timeline of the gas leak tragedy that occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. 11 people including children have lost their lives due to the incident.

Here is the timeline of the Visakhapatnam Gas Leakage Evacuation Operation: * 3.25 AM: Arun Kumar (Citizen) called Dial 100 and informed about Gas Leakage to VSKP City Police Control Room. Immediately, Control Room staff alerted Gopalapatanam Station Staff.

* 3:26 AM: SI Satyanarayana with four PCs (PC 4002, 4016, 4017, 4018) left for R.R. Venkatapuram Village by the Rakshak Vehicle. * 3.35 AM: SI Satyanaraya along with his staff reached to R.R. Venkatapuram and realized the criticality of the situation and relayed the information to Marripalem Fire Station and also to Ambulance.

* Meanwhile CI of Kancharapalem (Night In-charge), RI Bhagavan, Ganesh SI (Gajuwaka P.S) rushed to the scene. * 3:40 AM: Police started the evacuation process shifting affected people to the safe zone. Proactively the entire 4,500 families living in the vicinity were evacuated. Police barged into houses and woke up sleeping families and shifted them.

* City Control alerted all Rakshaks and Highway Patrolling Vehicles. Meanwhile, 2 QRT teams were deployed. * 3:45 AM: Fire Dept. staff reached the scene and augmented efforts of Police with fire fighting vehicle and alerted the people of the village.

* 12 Rakshaks, 6six108 vehicles, 4 Highway Patrolling Vehicles reached the spot between 3.45 AM to 4.00 AM and evacuated the families from R.R Venkatapuram, R.Venkatadri Nagar, SC/BC Colony (4500 Families) * 4:30 AM: CP Vizag and DCP Zone 2 personally participated in the evacuation operation and went from house to house to ensure that citizens are moved to safety. DCP Zone 2 due to inhalation of the gas suffered symptoms of poisoning.

* In this entire operation, RI T. Bhagwan, CI Ramanniah, SI Satyanarayana, and PC Nagaraju have been hospitalized. 20 police personnel are suffering from mild symptoms. * After 7.00 AM, NDRF & SDRF teams reached the location and participated in rescue operations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident. (ANI)

