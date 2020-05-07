15 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana today, tally 1,122

Fifteen new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,122 in the state including 400 active cases. The state has registered 29 deaths due to coronavirus so far.

According to the official data, 45 people have been discharged today. Total of 693 people have been discharged till date. "15 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana today. Total positive cases in the state are at 1,122 including 400 active cases and 29 deaths," Telangana government said.

The country has reported 52,952 cases of COVID-19 with 1,783 deaths so far, Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)