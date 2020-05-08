N.Korea says recent S.Korean military drills are grave provocation that demands a reaction -KCNA

N.Korea says recent S.Korean military drills are grave provocation that demands a reaction -KCNAReuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-05-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 03:04 IST
North Korea lashed out at South Korea over recent military drills while Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to China's Xi Jinping to congratulate him over that country's success in controlling the coronavirus, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
A North Korean military spokesperson on Friday said recent South Korean military drills are a grave provocation that demands a reaction in KCNA.
"Such reckless move of the military warmongers of the south side is the height of the military confrontation which would leave tongue-tied even their master," said KCNA.
