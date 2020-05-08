Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC to consider on Saturday extension of interim bails to undertrial prisoners amid COVID-19 crisis

Delhi High Court will consider on Saturday a High-Power Committee's recommendation to extend the interim bails granted to 2,177 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:39 IST
Delhi HC to consider on Saturday extension of interim bails to undertrial prisoners amid COVID-19 crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court will consider on Saturday a High-Power Committee's recommendation to extend the interim bails granted to 2,177 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Delhi High Court Registrar General, through a press statement, informed that "as per the verbal directions received from the Chief Justice, the matter be placed on May 9, 2020, before a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh".

The High Power Committee, constituted to consider granting interim bail, parole and furloughs to inmates in order to decongest the jails during the COVID-19 crisis, had recently recommended extending the interim bails granted to Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs). The committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, through a press release said that considering the fact that the situation of the pandemic as on date is still the same and taking into account paucity of space in jail premises to create a sufficient number of isolation wards, so as to keep all the prisoners coming back after expiry of their interim bail separate, from other inmates to prevent the spread of COVID- 19, it is recommended that this period of interim bail should be further suitably extended.

Since the committee felt that moving separate applications for each UTP seeking an extension of interim bail before the concerned courts would be cumbersome and would lead to wastage of judicial time, it recommended that the High Court may be requested to extend this period of interim bail for the UTPs falling under the criteria laid down in the previous meetings of this committee, through a judicial order for a further period of at least 45 days from the date their respective period of earlier interim bail is expiring. It was also been observed by the committee that the said period of interim bail so granted to these UTPs shall start expiring on or after May 9, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian hockey team focused on maintaining fitness despite lockdown: Nilakanta Sharma

Indian mens hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma said the team is focused on maintaining fitness despite the coronavirus lockdown. Currently, the team is at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru.Theres no doubt that its been ...

BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket

Without a president and its secretary in jail, the controversy and corruption-ridden Delhi and Districts Cricket Association DDCA is set to be directly governed by the BCCI through an ad-hoc committee. The BCCI has already stopped DDCAs ann...

Malaysia reports 68 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities on Friday reported 68 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,535 cases.The health ministry also reported no new deaths at its daily media briefing for a second straight day, leaving total fata...

FOREX-U.S.-China trade progress boosts higher-risk currencies

Currencies closely linked to global trade rose on Friday boosted by news that U.S. and Chinese negotiators had agreed to strengthen cooperation over a trade deal and as more governments slowly reopened their economies. Top U.S. and Chinese ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020