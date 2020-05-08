K'taka CM holds meeting with Opposition over COVID-19 situation in state
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday held a meeting with opposition parties at his office here over COVID-19 situation in the state.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:46 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday held a meeting with opposition parties at his office here over COVID-19 situation in the state. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders SR Patil and DK Shivakumar participated in the meeting. From Janata Dal (Secular), former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna were present.
"Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar have arranged the Chief Minister to request the central government to announce a special package of Rs 50,000 crore to Karnataka to fight coronavirus and also special packages requested for small and medium scale industries," said Siddaramaiah's media secretary. Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has announced a special package for those involved in leather works, especially those who work on the roadside.
The special package has been announced for cobblers and leather workers, who work on the roadside. (ANI)
