EPFO Delhi West processes 29,057 claims disbursing about Rs 50 crores under COVID-19 window

EPFO has processed more than 13 lakh claims to avail advance to fight COVID-19 involving a disbursal of around Rs 3,100 crores with the Delhi West office of the organization processing 29,057 applications and disbursing about Rs 50 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

EPFO has processed more than 13 lakh claims to avail advance to fight COVID-19 involving a disbursal of around Rs 3,100 crores with the Delhi West office of the organization processing 29,057 applications and disbursing about Rs 50 crores. Employees' Provident Fund Regulations have been amended to include COVID-19 as a reason to allow non-refundable advance of 75 percent of the amount or three months of the wages, whichever is lower, from the accounts.

Families of four crore workers registered under EPF are eligible to take benefit of the window under the PM Garib Kalyan package announced by the government. Uttam Prakash, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Delhi (West), said they were amongst the top 10 largest recipient of the COVID-19 advance claims in the country.

He said expectations and needs of citizens come with additional responsibility. "While the promised time limit is 72 hours, the office has ensured processing of these distress claims within 24 hours," Prakash said. "Only 33 percent of the usual workforce is permitted under the physical distancing norms and hence innovation is the only way out. It has been possible because of exceptional dedication and empathy of the officials and staff," he added.

The claims are a fast-track mechanism to allow special COVID-19 advances to EPFO subscribers to deal with any economic difficulty. EPFO has also deferred payment of March contributions till May 15, giving relief to firms and subscribers in the wake lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.

With the businesses and enterprises not able to function normally and facing liquidity and cash crunch to pay their statutory dues due to conditions created by COVID-19, the EPFO has eased compliance procedure and the filing of monthly Electronic-Challan cum Return (ECR) has been separated from payment of the statutory contributions reported in the ECR.The Labour Ministry has said that filing of ECR by the employer in time is indicative of employer's intent to comply and will not attract penal consequences if the dues are paid within the extended time as announced by the government.Filing of ECR in time shall help in credit of employer's and employee's share of contributions, totaling 24 per cent of wages by central government in EPF accounts of low-wage earners in establishments eligible under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package.Prakash said that they were reaching out to the employers. He said grievances related to COVID-19 are being replied within 24 hours and social media platforms are being used to reach out to people. The grievances can be registered on www.epfigms.gov.in for immediate attention. (ANI)

