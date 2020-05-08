Health Ministry officials hold review meeting in Andhra on COVID-19
In the meeting, the officials inquired about the spread of virus in the state and prevailing conditions. Medical and Health Department commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar presented the details of the situation during the meeting.
The Health Ministry officials, who reached the state on Friday, will visit Guntur and Kurnool districts on Saturday as they are among most affected areas of the state. (ANI)
